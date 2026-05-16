Slot backs Liverpool to bounce back from Villa horror show

May 15 : Liverpool manager Arne Slot feels no added pressure after his side’s 4-2 Premier League loss to Aston Villa on Friday that has put their place in next season's Champions League in peril, but admits his side are conceding too many soft goals.

Liverpool dropped to fifth place in the table on the back of the defeat, and now face potentially being hauled in by sixth-placed Brighton & Hove Albion, which would see them miss out on the Champions League next season.

Slot’s position has come under scrutiny in recent weeks, though on Thursday before the Villa defeat he said he was planning for next season with the club’s owners.

"It's not about me, it's about us being disappointed with the result,” Slot told the BBC. “I spoke yesterday on it (his future) and that's enough.

"Our focus is on the Brentford game (next weekend) and making sure we earn the support of the fans by starting the game aggressive and well.

"The culmination of the fan support and a good performance will lead us to what we want to achieve and that is qualifying for the Champions League."

Villa scored four times on Friday but might have had several more goals as they cut apart Liverpool’s defence. Slot admits it is a major concern, and has been for some time.

"We have conceded a lot of goals this season, which you'd find hard to believe unless you live it and that's what we did today. Villa were the better team and the game went away from us.

"It's not about me or how frustrated I am, it's frustrating for everyone involved, the players, staff and definitely fans. In football you can slip (Dominik Szoboszlai for Villa’s second goal), but it's so unfortunate. We know what to do next week."