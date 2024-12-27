Slot downplays Liverpool's unbeaten away record ahead of West Ham trip

Runaway Premier League leaders Liverpool, who head to West Ham on Sunday, have yet to lose on the road this season but manager Arne Slot attributed that record to the calibre of teams they have faced so far.

Liverpool, who are seven points clear at the top with a game in hand, have won six and drawn two of their eight away games but Slot downplayed such statistics, saying the true measure of their performances could only be gauged at the season's end.

"Our away form has been good but maybe it has a bit to do with the teams we faced in the first half of the season," Slot told reporters.

"Mainly we faced the teams at the top half of the table at home and the other ones we faced away, so that might have something to do with it.

"We are a strong team away from home and at home as well. I don't see any reason why we are stronger there and then here, but we can best judge at the end of the season once we have played every team home and away to see what fits us best."

Liverpool will be without Conor Bradley and Ibrahima Konate who continue to recover from injuries.

Liverpool have a comfortable lead but Slot is not taking it for granted, saying things can change quickly in the Premier League.

"We know how many good teams there are in this league and they're able to win almost every game as well. There's no extra pressure – there's always pressure if you work at a club like Liverpool," Slot said.

Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold have been linked with moves away with their contracts running out at the end of the season but Slot remained tight-lipped on their future.

Slot heaped praise on Van Dijk's contribution to the team, saying their skipper has had an outstanding season.

"He has been a tremendous player, such a great player for Liverpool for so many years," Slot said.

"He is the vocal leader of this team, every time we start an exercise he is on top of his teammates and he leads by example.

"He has been outstanding until now and we can only hope he can continue showing this during the games and in the training sessions as long as he's with us."