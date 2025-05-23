Slot not sure whether Alexander-Arnold will play in season finale

LIVERPOOL, England : Liverpool boss Arne Slot has not decided whether Trent Alexander-Arnold will play in their Premier League finale against Crystal Palace after he was booed at Anfield two weeks ago.

Slot called for a positive atmosphere on Sunday when they will also hoist the Premier League trophy.

Alexander-Arnold announced recently that he is leaving the club when his contract expires this summer, with reports saying he is headed to Real Madrid. Liverpool supporters voiced their displeasure with the decision when they hosted Arsenal on May 11.

"This should be the day that everyone should enjoy. It has been 35 years that Liverpool fans have been waiting for this moment," Slot told reporters on Friday.

"Everyone that is in the stadium deserves to be there, which includes Trent, who has been part of a successful season and successful years at this club. I have a lot of trust that our fans will deliver like against Tottenham (Hotspur) again."

Liverpool clinched the title with their 5-1 rout of Spurs last month at Anfield.

Palace fans will also be in a celebratory mood on Sunday, with their team, who are 12th in the league table, having won the FA Cup recently, their first major trophy.

Liverpool's former manager Juergen Klopp is also expected to be in attendance.

"I have heard that, which is nice," Slot said. "It is the hardest trophy to win, as cup trophies you can win by lucky draws or be lucky in a few games - like winning a penalty shootout.

"It is harder to win the league and this is the period when the league is at its toughest. You saw 16th and 17th place playing in a European final for the first time (Tottenham's 1-0 win over Manchester United in the Europa League final on Thursday)."

Slot would love to carry the success of this season into their next campaign, but acknowledged it was not easy.

"I don't know yet if we will have that serial mentality to show up season after season," he said. We will see on July 8 when we come back together.

"Many have won the league but not many have won multiple seasons in a row. Not everyone has that elite mentality. Look at Mohamed Salah, who has been at that type of elite mentality for seven years in a row. He was the fittest when we arrived at pre-season. You need that to become a serial winner."

Salah, who tops the Premier League scoring charts with 28 goals, is considered a favourite to win this year's Ballon d'Or.

"A lot of hopes (for Salah to win)," Slot said. "It is completely true as he has had very, very good seasons here. This one probably stands out in terms of numbers and we won the league.

"He is not the only player who has had a great season. If there is ever a chance (for him to win) then it is this season."