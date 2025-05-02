Slot plans to rotate players in Liverpool's final four games

LIVERPOOL, England : With Liverpool having nothing left to play for after they captured a 20th Premier League title last weekend, boss Arne Slot said the season's final four games will be an opportunity for seldom-used players in a head-start to the next campaign.

Slot's men, who have an unassailable 15-point lead over second-placed Arsenal atop the table, travel to Chelsea on Sunday in what is a big game for their hosts with the fifth-placed Londoners chasing a Champions League qualifying spot.

"It's nice we play some strong teams with Chelsea, Arsenal, Brighton and Palace, it gives us a challenge," Slot told reporters on Friday. "We have to look at this as the start of next season. It's four games we are trying to win.

"My lineups will be different to what we've had the last 10 months, (we) won't change everyone but there will be some rotation. Not to say we will lose, we have a lot of trust in those (players)," added the Dutchman.

"I think some of the players deserved to play earlier because they have trained so well and are good enough, but I mainly chose the same players so I see where they are looking ahead to next season a bit, but also because they deserve to play this season."

Slot said he had been bombarded with congratulatory messages since Liverpool clinched their record-equalling 20th English top-flight title with a 5-1 thrashing of Tottenham Hotspur in front of their joyful fans at Anfield on Sunday.

"Of course, a lot of messages come from good hearts, I have tried to answer them all," said Slot, who became the first Dutch manager to win England's top football trophy.

"It's been amazing, especially Sunday. One of the best days of (the players') lives and the same for me. The way the day went, going behind, we had to work for it, scored the goals, seeing how much it meant to players and fans was special to be a part of.

"Most famous person who messaged me? I assume it was (predecessor) Juergen (Klopp). What did he say? 'Congratulations, now I know what a special club it is, I am part of history,' this type of stuff, he was really happy for the fans and the club."