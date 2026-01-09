Slot rues Liverpool's lack of creativity in final third against Arsenal

Jan 9 : Liverpool ‌manager Arne Slot said their goalless draw with Arsenal in the Premier League on Thursday underlines the struggles they have had with teams deploying a low block this season.

Defending champions Liverpool failed to register a shot on target in a Premier League fixture for the first time since a match against Wigan Athletic in March ‌2010, bringing a run of 600 league games to ‌an end.

Slot told Sky Sports their inability to break teams down had cost them all season.

"I've said 150 times already that against certain playing styles, we're a very good team, and against certain playing styles we struggle," he added.

"Maybe you could even see that - although people are now positive we kept ‍the ball so long - but even against the low block of Arsenal, we struggled to create chances. So that is something we would like to do better.

"That's one of the reasons we're so many points behind them."

Arsenal are six points ​clear of Manchester City and ‌Aston Villa while Liverpool remain fourth, 14 points adrift despite a nine-game unbeaten run.

Liverpool's shots-on-target average has dropped from 6.1 last ​season to just four this term, though Slot acknowledged his team had been up ⁠against a strong side in the ‌league leaders.

"The only thing we missed from us, not for the first ​time, is the moments around the box," he said.

"You're hoping to create even more chances, but against an Arsenal team that ‍has great momentum, to put a performance like this is something I'm very positive ⁠about."

Liverpool's next game is against Burnley on January 17 but before that they take ​on Barnsley in the ‌third round of the FA Cup on Monday.