Slot says everyone else did the talking for him on Tarkowski tackle

LIVERPOOL, England :Liverpool boss Arne Slot had little to say about James Tarkowski's controversial bone-rattling tackle on Alexis Mac Allister during Wednesday's heated 1-0 Premier League victory over Everton, saying numerous people had done the talking for him.

Liverpool restored their 12-point lead over Arsenal atop the Premier League table with Wednesday's victory.

But it was the tackle that had everyone talking. Tarkowski won the ball but his studs-up follow-through caught Mac Allister square on the calf in the 11th minute. Everton's captain was shown only a yellow, with a quick VAR review deciding the decision was correct.

"Alexis is okay because he kept on playing, he's used to something (like that) because he's from South America," Slot said on the tackle. "I think everybody has said something about it, so why should I add to it? It's so obvious that it's not necessary for me to comment.

"I'd prefer to talk about the (Diogo Jota) goal or Curtis Jones's performance or something else," added the Dutchman, who pumped his fists at the final whistle while fans chanted "We're going to win the league."

Plenty of people were vocal in their disagreement with the yellow-card decision.

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville called it a "horrible" tackle on the Sky Sports broadcast, adding "He did not need to follow through like that."

Former Premier League official Mike Dean questioned the VAR's decision not to overturn the call, saying on Sky: "He should have gone to the screen and he should be off. It is a horrible challenge. It is a red card all day."

Even former Everton forward Duncan Ferguson agreed, saying "No argument. Straight red. How they've not given the decision... it's a straight red.

"Back in the day you might have got away with that, because he's tackled, he's got the ball, but he knows what he's doing, that could have been a leg-breaker."

Premier League's Match Centre account posted a statement to explain that Tarkowski had played the ball.

"The referee's call of yellow card for a reckless foul by Tarkowski was checked by the VAR, with contact on the follow through after Tarkowski had played the ball deemed to be reckless," the statement read.

Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford admitted Tarkowski came in with his foot high.

"You've seen at the end he apologised, it's probably a bit of a high foot but he's done what he's done and he's apologised after the game," Pickford said. "The VAR says it's not a red card so that's the decision. It's a game of football as well."