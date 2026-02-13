Slot says Liverpool monitoring player workloads amid congested schedule

Feb 13 : Liverpool are closely monitoring player workloads to avoid further injuries during a congested run of fixtures, manager Arne Slot said ahead of Saturday’s FA Cup fourth‑round tie against Brighton & Hove Albion.

Midfielder Wataru Endo suffered an injury in Wednesday’s 1-0 win over Sunderland, adding to Liverpool’s growing list of absentees, with defenders Giovanni Leoni, Conor Bradley and Jeremie Frimpong already sidelined.

"We have three clear priorities: FA Cup, Champions League qualification and Champions League," Slot told reporters at Anfield on Friday.

"We are also aware of the limited options, so the load management is important, the last thing we need is another injury, so that is always the tough thing for a manager, to make the best decision every time. It wouldn't be the first time a player gets injured if they have to play three (games) in seven (days).

"Most important thing is we train today, listen to the players, see how they feel and make the best decisions."

Slot confirmed Endo faces a long spell out with an ankle injury and said academy players could be involved against Brighton.

"I am always looking at the younger players, a few of them are closer and closer to first-team football," the Dutch manager said.

"Rio Ngumoha and Trey Nyoni have had that and games like this could be an option, but it is about the right balance. We play a strong team and who to play is something to think about."

Liverpool are sixth in the Premier League with 42 points from 26 games, 13 behind leaders Arsenal. They have also secured a direct place in the Champions League playoffs with a top‑eight finish.