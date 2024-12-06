Slot says Liverpool will be thinking of winning, rather than Goodison farewell

Liverpool boss Arne Slot is expecting an ear-splitting atmosphere against Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday, but warned his team cannot get caught up in the emotion around the final Merseyside derby to be held at the old stadium.

Slot's men can extend their Premier League lead with a victory in Saturday's lunchtime match, and the manager has little more on his mind than that.

"It is going to be special for everyone. For all the fans, players and the managers involved," he told reporters on Friday. "To be part of the game is already special but it being the last one at Goodison makes it even more special.

"(But) it's only a nice experience if the result goes your way. That is what we are working on the most. I never speak about three points before the game and especially not if you face a side like Everton that have been keeping clean sheets.

"We know we have to be ready against a tough team. The fans will be loud. We have to be prepared for everything in this game."

It will be the 245th clash between the rivals, and last at Goodison before Everton move out of what has been their home since 1892 and into their gleaming new 52,000-capacity Bramley-Moore Dock stadium.

The Reds will be keen to get back to winning ways after dropping points in a 3-3 draw with Newcastle United on Wednesday. They still have a seven-point cushion over second-placed Chelsea and Arsenal atop the league table, and nine points over champions Manchester City.

Everton, meanwhile, ended their five-game winless run with a 4-0 thrashing of Wolverhampton Wanderers on Wednesday to sit 15th in the table, five points above the drop zone.

Liverpool's first-choice goalkeeper Alisson is not yet set to return from injury, Slot said, but beyond committing a blunder that led to Newcastle's equaliser on Wednesday, Caoimhin Kelleher has been excellent in Alisson's place.

"If you make a mistake as a goalkeeper it's difficult for someone else to cover it up for you. He's always there to help us. We just unfortunately couldn't be there to help him," Slot said of the Ireland international.

"He's in a good place, although he's disappointed like the others for dropping points from a winning situation. He can go into this game with a lot of confidence."

Alisson has not played since Oct. 5 due to a hamstring injury.