Slot shares fans' frustration as Liverpool held again by struggling Burnley

Jan 17 : Liverpool manager Arne Slot said he and his players shared the fans' frustration after they responded with resounding boos as their team played out a fourth straight Premier League draw in Saturday's 1-1 stalemate at home to relegation-threatened Burnley.

Champions Liverpool are now seven points below the top three as victory eluded them yet again even though they had 11 shots on target while Burnley had only one.

"In my head it wasn't a boo, but in my head it was frustration as well," Slot told reporters.

"We're Liverpool and we played against Burnley, and we have to give them credit (for) how they defended, cleared balls off the line, all the things you want to see if you are a Burnley manager," he added.

"But if we, as Liverpool, are not disappointed anymore by having a draw at home against Burnley then something is completely wrong. I completely understand the frustration. I can tell you I have the same and the players definitely have the same frustration as the fans have."

The manager said Liverpool controlled the game well as they took the lead through Florian Wirtz before the break, but rued the slack defending that led to Marcus Edwards equalising for 19th-placed Burnley in the second half.

"I think there was one big warning sign when we almost scored an own goal and that chance, and the goal we conceded, came from similar situations," Slot said.

"It's also hard for the players to feel that we are improving, to feel that they are improving, if results are not as we want them to be... our standards are higher than not losing. Our standards are winning every game."