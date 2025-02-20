Slot unhappy as Liverpool miss chance to go 10 points clear

BIRMINGHAM, England : Liverpool manager Arne Slot would have signed up for being eight points clear at the top of the Premier League with 12 games left of his first season in charge but he could not hide his frustration after a 2-2 draw at Aston Villa on Wednesday.

Victory would have sent his team 10 points clear of Arsenal having played one game more but his side dropped points for the second time in three games to leave the door slightly ajar.

"Not so happy to be honest. I think if you look back at the game, we created far more chances then them," Slot told TNT Sports. "I think we did everything we had to do to get a result over here, maybe even a win."

It was a night of mixed emotions for Liverpool who dominated early on and took the lead in the 28th minute thanks to Mohamed Salah's 24th league goal of the season.

Goals by Youri Tielemans and Ollie Watkins gave Villa a halftime lead before Trent Alexander-Arnold's deflected shot just past the hour levelled it up.

Liverpool substitute Darwin Nunez missed a sitter and Slot's side had their hearts in their mouths at the death as Villa substitute Donyell Malen shaved the post with a shot.

Slot's side had 17 goal attempts to Villa's nine but were left to rue a lack of precision in front of goal.

"In the final minute (Villa) could have won it," Slot, whose side have lost just one league game all season, said.

"But if you look at all our chances in a row it's clear that I'm not happy with the 2-2. To come here it's difficult one because of the team they have, because of the support they have from the fans, but I think we were close to playing a very, very, very good game."

Second-placed Arsenal now have a game in hand and will get the chance to ratchet up the pressure on Liverpool at the weekend. Arsenal host West Ham United on Saturday and a win would cut the gap to five points ahead of Liverpool's trip to champions Manchester City on Sunday.

"There's always pressure if you play for Liverpool, that's the same if you play for Arsenal," Slot said. "We want to achieve something together this season, and we have all the ingredients for it. Still 12 games to go and the Champions League, but we're happy where we are.

"I think we've played a few too many games where we deserve more than we got. I don't mean the Everton game when I look at the quality of play, but it was, of course, a big disappointment to concede in the last minute."

One concern for Slot was an injury to Conor Bradley who had come off the bench to replace Alexander-Arnold.

"It happened in the sprint," he said. "You never know what it is, but if a player goes out it's never a good sign."