Slovakia stun Britain to reach Billie Jean King Cup final
Sport

Slovakia stun Britain to reach Billie Jean King Cup final

Tennis - Billie Jean King Cup Finals - Semi Final - Britain v Slovakia - Palacio de Deportes Jose Maria Martin Carpena Arena, Malaga, Spain - November 19, 2024 Slovakia's Rebecca Sramkova in action during her match against Britain's Katie Boulter REUTERS/Jon Nazca

20 Nov 2024 01:38AM
MALAGA : Outsiders Slovakia reached the Billie Jean King Cup final as doubles pairing Tereza Mihalikova and Viktoria Hruncakova completed a comeback victory in Malaga on Tuesday.

Emma Raducanu had given Britain the lead by beating Hruncakova in the opening singles but Rebecca Sramkova hit back for the Slovaks by upsetting Katie Boulter in three sets.

Mihalikova and Hruncakova then outclassed British pair Heather Watson and Olivia Nicholls 6-2 6-2 to send Slovakia into Wednesday's final against Italy.

It is the first time Slovakia have reached the final of the women's team event since 2002.

Source: Reuters

