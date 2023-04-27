Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Slovakian Martin banned for 14 months after failing dope test
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Slovakian Martin banned for 14 months after failing dope test

Slovakian Martin banned for 14 months after failing dope test

FILE PHOTO: Australia Tennis - Australia v Slovakia - Davis Cup World Group Play-off - Homebush Tennis Centre, Sydney, Australia - 16/9/16. Slovakia's Andrej Martin reacts at the end of a game he lost during his men's singles match against Australia's Nick Kyrgios. REUTERS/Jason Reed

27 Apr 2023 07:54PM (Updated: 27 Apr 2023 07:54PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Slovakian tennis player Andrej Martin has been suspended for 14 months for failing a doping test, the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) said on Thursday.

The 33-year-old Martin, who reached a career-high ATP singles ranking of 93 in 2020, tested positive for an anabolic agent at the Bratislava Open in June.

Martin's ban was reduced from the stipulated period of four years after he satisfied an independent tribunal that the offence was not intentional.

"The player asserted that he had played in a floorball tournament... and that the presence of the substance was caused by mistakenly drinking from a team mate's water bottle, identical in appearance to his own," ITIA said in a statement.

"Martin's floorball team mate admitted that he added ostarine drops to his water bottle. The Independent Tribunal considered Martin's statement to be plausible."

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.