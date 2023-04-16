Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Slovenia stage comeback to beat Romania in delayed BJK Cup qualifier
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Slovenia stage comeback to beat Romania in delayed BJK Cup qualifier

Slovenia stage comeback to beat Romania in delayed BJK Cup qualifier
FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Billie Jean King Cup Qualifiers - Slovenia v Romania - Sport Park Bonifika, Koper, Slovenia - April 14, 2023 Slovenia's Tamara Zidansek reacts during her singles match against Romania's Jaqueline Cristian REUTERS/Borut Zivulovic
Slovenia stage comeback to beat Romania in delayed BJK Cup qualifier
FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Billie Jean King Cup Qualifiers - Slovenia v Romania - Sport Park Bonifika, Koper, Slovenia - April 14, 2023 Slovenia's Tamara Zidansek in action during her singles match against Romania's Jaqueline Cristian REUTERS/Borut Zivulovic
Slovenia stage comeback to beat Romania in delayed BJK Cup qualifier
FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Billie Jean King Cup Qualifiers - Slovenia v Romania - Sport Park Bonifika, Koper, Slovenia - April 14, 2023 Slovenia's Tamara Zidansek in action during her singles match against Romania's Jaqueline Cristian REUTERS/Borut Zivulovic
Slovenia stage comeback to beat Romania in delayed BJK Cup qualifier
FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Billie Jean King Cup Qualifiers - Slovenia v Romania - Sport Park Bonifika, Koper, Slovenia - April 14, 2023 Slovenia's Kaja Juvan reacts during her singles match against Romania's Ana Bogdan REUTERS/Borut Zivulovic
Slovenia stage comeback to beat Romania in delayed BJK Cup qualifier
FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Billie Jean King Cup Qualifiers - Slovenia v Romania - Sport Park Bonifika, Koper, Slovenia - April 14, 2023 Slovenia's Kaja Juvan in action during her singles match against Romania's Ana Bogdan REUTERS/Borut Zivulovic
16 Apr 2023 10:45PM (Updated: 16 Apr 2023 11:37PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Slovenia pulled off a remarkable comeback to beat Romania and reach the Billie Jean King Cup finals in a qualifying tie that was held over to Sunday because of rain.

The deciding doubles rubber in Koper saw home pair Kaja Juvan and Tamara Zidansek come from a set down to beat Romanian duo Irina Maria Bara and Monica Niculescu 4-6 6-2 6-4.

Slovenia joined eight other nations who qualified for the 12-nation final that will be contested in November.

Holders Switzerland and runners-up Australia were exempt to the finals while there will also be one wild card nation.

Romania looked in complete control after winning both of Friday's singles rubbers, but Slovenia hit back on Saturday.

Zidansek beat Ana Bogdan 3-6 7-6(4) 7-5 and Juvan overcame Jaqueline Cristian in straight sets to take it to a decider.

Rain halted Slovenia's momentum on Saturday evening but they came back to finish the job on Sunday.

The other winners from the qualifiers were: France, Spain, Italy, Czech Republic, Canada, United States, Kazakhstan and Germany.

Source: Reuters

Related Topics

tennis

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.