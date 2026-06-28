Slow starters Croatia hit their stride ahead of World Cup knockout phase

PHILADELPHIA, June 27 : Croatia left it late to find a little World Cup sparkle, but history suggests they will not be worried by a sluggish group stage performance as they head into the business end of the tournament where they usually thrive the most.

In a match in which they could have been eliminated, Nikola Vlasic's late header ensured Croatia beat Ghana 2-1 in Saturday's Group L finale, with a performance that showed promise after two opening games short on quality.

Croatia are notorious slow starters, including at the 2022 World Cup where they went on to reach the semi-finals, with two goalless group-stage draws, back-to-back penalty shootouts and only a single victory in open play — against Canada.

They have made life difficult for themselves in major tournaments, eliminated in the group stage and round of 16 at the past two Euros, and a nervy route to the 2018 World Cup final that required two penalty shootouts and an extra-time winner.

The Vatreni, or "blazers", lacked fire early on, roundly beaten 4-2 by England and uninspiring in a 1-0 win over Panama, in which they had only two shots on target.

But they outclassed a Ghanaian team with a fortress of a defence and clean sheets in their opening two matches, including holding England to a draw.

DECISIVE SWITCHES

Croatia made three changes, giving a first start to goalscorer Vlasic, who early on fired in a sizzling long-range strike that clipped the post. Coach Zlatko Dalic also brought back Inter Milan's Petar Sucic, who put them ahead with a first-half thunderbolt low into the corner.

Ballon d'Or winner Luka Modric, who passed the 200-cap mark against Panama aged 40, hit his stride as the engine of the Croatian team and was essential in breaking down Ghana's defence and making two vital blocks to keep them at bay.

With the scores level seven minutes from time, it was Modric who served up the curling corner that Vlasic headed home brilliantly.

Croatia are not alone in starting slowly in this World Cup, with Belgium and Spain below par and surprise draws early on for England and Portugal.

Now safely into the knockout rounds to face Portugal in Toronto on Thursday, Croatia know they have the patience and mettle for a deep run.

"We need to forget this and focus on what awaits us," Dalic said, praising his side and singling out Modric as "truly fantastic".

"We believe in each other and I know they can do this."