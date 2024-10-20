Sluggish Girona slip to 1-0 home defeat by Real Sociedad

:Real Sociedad claimed a 1-0 win at Girona on Saturday thanks to a first-half goal from captain Mikel Oyarzabal as the hosts slipped to the 13th spot in the LaLiga standings.

Coming off a gutsy victory over Athletic Bilbao, last season's surprise package Girona have failed to string consecutive wins together this term and have 12 points from 10 league games.

Real Sociedad's win moved them to 12 points in 11th place.

The visitors went ahead a minute before halftime when an unmarked Oyarzabal headed home Ander Barrenetxea's cross from the left for his first goal of the season.

"It was a hard-fought game, in which both teams had chances, but I think we were perhaps a little better, especially on the ball," Oyarzabal told LaLiga TV.

"These are three important points that we needed. Those of us who play up front live off goals, I was struggling, today it was my turn, I hope that many more will come."

Girona had chances to score through Arnaut Danjuma's efforts but were unable to find a way past goalkeeper Alex Remiro with an attack depleted by injuries to Bryan Gil and Yaser Asprilla.

The Catalan side next host Slovan Bratislava in the Champions League on Tuesday.

"It was an even game, The first half was ours. They had two chances and scored a goal," Girona captain Arnau Martinez said.

"We had more chances and we couldn't score. Now we have to think about Tuesday."