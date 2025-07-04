Smith and Brook pile on the runs as England inch towards India's total

BIRMINGHAM, England :England's Jamie Smith and Harry Brook turned Edgbaston into their personal playground as their unbeaten 271-run partnership crushed the India bowling attack's spirit on Friday and cut the tourists' lead to 232 runs at tea on day three.

After England's horror start saw them slump to 84-5, the pair transformed the innings in a masterclass of counter-attacking cricket, guiding the hosts to 355-5 in a fruitless second session for India's bowlers.

Brook was batting on 140 not out while Smith was unbeaten on 157 at tea.

Brook had endured a heartbreaking dismissal on 99 in the first test victory at Headingley, but this time there was no stopping him as he and Smith looked completely at ease in building their sixth-wicket stand.

The 26-year-old Brook brought up his ninth test century in the second session with a boundary, raising his bat and helmet to the crowd before pointing his bat at the heavens, dedicating his hundred to his late grandmother Pauline who died in March.

Smith, who had smashed England's third-fastest test century before lunch, continued his rampage by passing 150 for the first time in his test career.

Fortune favoured Brook as he even scored with the back of his bat when he attempted a low pull shot and the ball went over Indian wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant's head for four.

It was a long toil in the sun for India, who had started the day perfectly when Mohammed Siraj dismissed Joe Root and captain Ben Stokes in consecutive deliveries in the day's second over.

Stokes's golden duck, his first in 200 test innings, meant three of England's top six were dismissed without scoring following Ben Duckett and Ollie Pope's ducks off consecutive deliveries from Akash Deep late on day two.

But from that moment of promise, it became England's day as Smith and Brook worked together to bring the hosts closer to a big score to avoid the follow-on.

India's frustration also boiled over as they misfielded on a number of occasions while attempts to change the ball, claiming it had lost its shape, were denied by the umpires.