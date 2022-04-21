Logo
Smith appointed Black Ferns director of rugby
FILE PHOTO: Rugby Union - Northern Hemisphere v Southern Hemisphere - Heroes Rugby Challenge Press Conference - Twickenham Stadium - 28/11/11
Southern Hemisphere coach Wayne Smith during the press conference
Mandatory Credit: Action Images / Adam Holt
Livepic

21 Apr 2022 12:41PM (Updated: 21 Apr 2022 12:41PM)
New Zealand Rugby (NZR) said on Thursday former All Blacks assistant Wayne Smith has been appointed director of rugby for the national women's team in the wake of Glenn Moore's resignation as head coach.

Moore stepped down on Saturday, saying he did not agree with "misleading allegations" made against him by a player, which sparked a review into the team's culture.

Smith is set to lead the Black Ferns through to the Women's World Cup later this year. He will be assisted by Wesley Clarke and Whitney Hansen, while former All Blacks coach Graham Henry will join the team in a support role.

"We know (Smith) is excited to be involved in the Black Ferns and about what they can build this year," NZR chief executive Mark Robinson said in a statement.

Clarke's insight and experience was "invaluable", Robinson added, while he described Hansen as a "coach with a big future".

"She has impressed in her two years within the team, so this is great recognition of her ability and potential," he said.

One of the most highly regarded coaches in the game, Smith was part of the All Blacks set-up for 16 years, including their 2011 and 2015 World Cup triumphs.

He was appointed technical coach of the Black Ferns earlier this month.

The Women's World Cup, which was put back by a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, takes place in New Zealand from Oct. 8 to Nov. 12.

Source: Reuters

