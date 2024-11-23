Smith joins Smylie at summit in rain-shortened Australian PGA Championship

Cameron Smith joined early leader Elvis Smylie at the top of the rain-affected Australian PGA Championship leaderboard in Brisbane ahead of the final round, having hit a six-under par 65 at Royal Queensland Golf Club on Saturday.

Former Open champion Smith, aiming for his fourth Australian PGA title, pulled level with fellow Queenslander Smylie on 10-under par with Marc Leishman a shot behind.

David Micheluzzi and South Africa's Aldrich Potgieter share fourth place on eight-under par.

Play had been abandoned on Friday as heavy rain caused flooding around the course, reducing the tournament to a 54-hole event.

Smylie went into Saturday's second round holding a one-shot lead after a round of 65 on Thursday with Smith a further shot back but the former champion pulled ahead with three birdies in the first four holes as the 22-year-old bogeyed the first.

It was Potgieter who had set the early pace, hitting six birdies on the front nine to establish a two-shot lead, although bogeys on the 10th and 18th saw him drop from top spot.

Smith, meanwhile, picked up his seventh birdie of the round at the par-three 17th to move onto 10-under and Smylie ensured he kept pace with a birdie at the last.