Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Smith moves closer to becoming a two weight world champion
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Smith moves closer to becoming a two weight world champion

Smith moves closer to becoming a two weight world champion
Boxing - Callum Smith v Mathieu Bauderlique - King Abdullah Sports City Arena, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia - August 20, 2022 Callum Smith in action against Mathieu Bauderlique Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
Smith moves closer to becoming a two weight world champion
Boxing - Callum Smith v Mathieu Bauderlique - King Abdullah Sports City Arena, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia - August 20, 2022 Callum Smith celebrates winning his fight against Mathieu Bauderlique Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
Smith moves closer to becoming a two weight world champion
Boxing - Callum Smith v Mathieu Bauderlique - King Abdullah Sports City Arena, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia - August 20, 2022 Callum Smith celebrates winning his fight against Mathieu Bauderlique Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
Smith moves closer to becoming a two weight world champion
Boxing - Callum Smith v Mathieu Bauderlique - King Abdullah Sports City Arena, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia - August 20, 2022 Callum Smith celebrates winning his fight against Mathieu Bauderlique Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
21 Aug 2022 05:38AM (Updated: 21 Aug 2022 05:38AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Britain's Callum Smith moved a step closer to becoming a two weight world champion after knocking out French opponent Mathieu Bauderlique in a WBC light-heavyweight title eliminator in Jeddah on Saturday.

The fight was on the undercard for the heavyweight clash in the Saudi Arabian city between Ukraine's WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO champion Oleksandr Usyk and Britain's Anthony Joshua.

Smith, who moved up a weight after losing his WBA super-middlewight title to Mexican Canelo Alvarez in December 2020, floored the Frenchman with a punishing left hook to the head in the fourth round.

Smith now becomes mandatory challenger for the WBC title held by Montreal-based Russian Artur Beterbiev, who also holds the IBF and WBO belts.

Beterbiev was due to defend his titles against Britain's Anthony Yarde in late October but Boxing Scene reported this week that the Russian was injured and would not fight again until 2023.

"Tonight I'm probably one step closer," said Smith after his win in Jeddah's King Abdullah Sports City Arena.

Promoter Eddie Hearn said Smith needed to stay active before any title fight.

"The only thing he's in the game for is to be a two division world champion," he said. "We want him to box again if he's ready and willing in probably November and December because Beterbiev is probably going to come in the spring."

Hearn said he would like Smith to fight Beterbiev at Liverpool's Anfield stadium.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.