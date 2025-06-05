Smith replaces Salt in England squad for West Indies T20s

LONDON :England have called up Jamie Smith to their squad for the three-match Twenty20 series against West Indies as a replacement for Phil Salt, who has left the team on paternity leave, the country's cricket board (ECB) said on Thursday.

England completed a 3-0 sweep of West Indies in their one-day international series on Tuesday, with Smith scoring a rapid half century in their victory in the final match.

"Salt, who is taking time away on paternity leave following the birth of his child earlier this week, will now spend time at home. He has been replaced in the squad by Surrey batter Jamie Smith," the ECB said in a statement.

The first T20 match takes place at the Riverside Ground in Durham on Friday.