Smith Rowe and Traore strike for Fulham as Leicester lose seventh in a row

LEICESTER, England : Second-half strikes from Emile Smith Rowe and Adama Traore condemned Leicester City to a seventh straight defeat in the Premier League as visiting Fulham won 2-0 on Saturday.

Fulham broke through in the 48th minute when Harry Wilson's clipped cross inside the box found Sasa Lukic who headed it down for an onrushing Smith Rowe, who finished with a low header.

An unmarked Traore doubled the visitors' lead 20 minutes later, when the Spaniard found the net off Wilson's cross.

Leicester, 19th in the table, visit Tottenham Hotspur on Jan. 26, the same day that mid-table Fulham host Manchester United.