Smith Rowe could feature in FA Cup game, says Arteta
Sport

Smith Rowe could feature in FA Cup game, says Arteta
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester United v Arsenal - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - September 4, 2022 Arsenal's Emile Smith Rowe during the warm up before the match REUTERS/Craig Brough
08 Jan 2023 12:23AM (Updated: 08 Jan 2023 12:23AM)
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said he is hoping for attacking midfielder Emile Smith Rowe to return from injury and play some part in Monday's FA Cup third-round match away to third-tier side Oxford United.

England international Smith Rowe has been sidelined for the north London club for a long time because of a troublesome groin injury.

The 22-year-old had a breakout campaign last season with 10 league goals but has had limited game time this season with only four substitute appearances, his last match coming against Manchester United at the start of September.

"First of all, we need him fit and at his best, and when we have that, we have an incredible player that we have missed a lot in the last few months," Arteta told reporters on Saturday.

"Tomorrow he trains well, he will hopefully be available to give us something in the game.

"Emile can play as an attacking midfielder, as a winger and even as a nine; I think he's played there before."

Arsenal lead the Premier League standings with 44 points after 17 games, five points ahead of second-placed and reigning champions Manchester City.

Arteta said Monday's FA Cup game at Oxford United will be difficult.

"From what we've seen they've played in different ways, and result-wise as well they've had a bit of everything," the Spanish coach added. "It'll be a very special night and everybody will raise their level and it will be tough."

Source: Reuters

