Sport

Smith scores brace to power US past Vietnam
Sport

Smith scores brace to power US past Vietnam

Smith scores brace to power US past Vietnam
Jul 22, 2023; Auckland, NZL; USA forward Sophia Smith (11) gets the ball past Vietnam forward Huynh Nhu (9) in the second half of a group stage match in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup at Eden Park. Mandatory Credit: Jenna Watson-USA TODAY Sports
Smith scores brace to power US past Vietnam
Jul 22, 2023; Auckland, NZL; Vietnam goalkeeper Tran Thi Kim Thanh (14) makes a save on a penalty kick attempt by USA forward Alex Morgan (13) in the first half of a group stage match in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup at Eden Park. Mandatory Credit: Jenna Watson-USA TODAY Sports
Smith scores brace to power US past Vietnam
Jul 22, 2023; Auckland, NZL; USA midfielder Lindsey Horan (10) celebrates after scoring a goal against Vietnam in the second half of a group stage match in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup at Eden Park. Mandatory Credit: Jenna Watson-USA TODAY Sports
Smith scores brace to power US past Vietnam
Jul 22, 2023; Auckland, NZL; USA forward Megan Rapinoe (15) battles for the ball against Vietnam midfielder Duong Thi Van (16) in the second half of a group stage match in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup at Eden Park. Mandatory Credit: Jenna Watson-USA TODAY Sports
Smith scores brace to power US past Vietnam
Jul 22, 2023; Auckland, NZL; USA forward Sophia Smith (11) battles for the ball between Vietnam defender Chuong Thi Kieu (3), defender Hoang Thi Loan (5) and defender Tran Thi Thu (4) in the second half of a group stage match in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup at Eden Park. Mandatory Credit: Jenna Watson-USA TODAY Sports
22 Jul 2023 11:14AM
AUCKLAND : Sophia Smith scored a first-half brace on her Women's World Cup debut as the United States got their bid for a third successive title off to a comfortable start with a 3-0 win over Vietnam at Eden Park on Saturday.

The top-ranked Americans have put their trust in the next generation this year and were rewarded with a showstopping performance from the 22-year-old forward, who also provided the assist for co-captain Lindsey Horan's goal in the second half.

Vietnam were scarcely able to breach the final third on their World Cup debut but goalkeeper Tran Thi Kim Thanh dived to her right to save Alex Morgan's first-half penalty in one of several good chances the U.S. spurned.

The U.S. next face the Netherlands on Thursday in their second Group E game, a rematch of the 2019 World Cup final, while Vietnam next play Portugal.

Source: Reuters

