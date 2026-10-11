Smith sets new catching record as Australia take firm grip on test

DURBAN, Oct 11 : Australia's Steve Smith set a record for most test catches as his side took a firm grip on the first test with hosts South Africa 238 runs for eight wickets, still trailing the tourists by 152 runs at tea on the third day at Kingsmead.

Smith took three superb catches on Sunday to take his test tally to 222, going past the record of 220 held by England's Joe Root.

Two of the catches showed outstanding anticipation as Smith shuffled across a few steps to snag South Africa captain Temba Bavuma and Kyle Verreynne as they both tried reverse sweeps off the spin bowling of Nathan Lyon, and he also produced a flying dive across first slip to break the record and see off the threat of David Bedingham.

Australia captain Pat Cummins took 3-54 to lead a combined bowling effort as South Africa's batsmen were guilty of playing loose shots at crucial junctures of the contest with three wickets falling before lunch and four more in the second session.

South Africa added 57 runs to their overnight tally of 27-1 before Aiden Markram got a healthy edge as he tried to drive Mitch Starc and was caught by Matt Renshaw at first slip for 37.

An injudicious reverse sweep by Bavuma saw him go cheaply for three runs while Bedingham was out for 49, caught in spectacular fashion by Smith as he edged a back-foot drive.

After lunch, Cummins took two quick wickets with Wiaan Mulder (30) out to a miscued hook shot and Tristan Stubbs (32) following shortly as his pulled effort was caught at deep fine leg.

Marco Jansen and Verreynne went on the charge when they came to the wicket and both hit lusty blows, but a partnership of 35 runs from 34 balls was ended by Smith’s one-handed catch that saw Verreynne out for 13. Jansen (26 off 20 balls) perished three balls later, when he miscued the ball to be caught at mid-off with South Africa 197-8.

Simon Harmer (17 not out) and Keshav Maharaj (23 not out) were offering some late resistance for South Africa in an unbeaten 41-run partnership for the ninth wicket and will resume batting for the final session.

The opening two days of the test both ended early when bad light stopped play and extra time has been added on to all three of Sunday's sessions.

(Editing by Christian Radnedge)