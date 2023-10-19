Smith vows to do better for All Blacks in semi-final

RUEIL-MALMAISON, France : New Zealand scrumhalf Aaron Smith said he would deliver an improved performance in Friday’s World Cup semi-final after admitting his erratic display in last weekend's quarter-final against Ireland might have cost his team dearly.

Smith, one of the game’s all-time greats and a World Cup winner eight years ago, said he made a slow start at the Stade de France then let his team mates down by earning 10 minutes in the sin bin for a deliberate knock-on just before halftime.

The All Blacks still managed to come out on top 28-24 against the Irish to earn a place in the last four.

“Going into this game, I really want to start better,” Smith said of Friday’s semi-final against Argentina at the same venue.

“My execution was off for a good chunk of the last game and I cost our team dearly with a yellow card and my first two passes found no one.

“Personally, I’m just trying to make sure I can execute my role for the team. In the second half, I was able to do that, do my job, trust my instincts, and play.

"So, using the energy and lessons from four years ago, and just making sure I’m in a position to execute my role as best as I can.”

Smith, who will take up a club contract in Japan after the World Cup, is one of 12 squad members in France who were involved in a 19-7 loss to England in Yokohama in the semi-finals four years ago.

“In the sense of just remembering the pain of it, probably, is a big driver, especially for a few of us boys who were there. That feeling probably helped us reset after what was quite an emotional everything-on-the line week last week.

“That's been the big lesson for us, taking the positives, acknowledging the step we took and how much that cost. Body, physically, emotionally and mentally,” he added.

“I’m an emotional person. I use things to fuel me. I remember being in the same position four years ago. We didn’t get it right that night.”