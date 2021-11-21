Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Smith off to winning start as Norwich beat Southampton 2-1
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Smith off to winning start as Norwich beat Southampton 2-1

Smith off to winning start as Norwich beat Southampton 2-1
Soccer Football - Premier League - Norwich City v Southampton - Carrow Road, Norwich, Britain - November 20, 2021 Southampton's Theo Walcott in action with Norwich City's Grant Hanley REUTERS/Chris Radburn
Smith off to winning start as Norwich beat Southampton 2-1
Soccer Football - Premier League - Norwich City v Southampton - Carrow Road, Norwich, Britain - November 20, 2021 Norwich City's Grant Hanley scores their second goal Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
21 Nov 2021 01:34AM (Updated: 21 Nov 2021 01:33AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

NORWICH, England : A glancing Grant Hanley header got the reign of new Norwich boss Dean Smith off to a perfect start as his side beat Southampton 2-1 in their Premier League clash on Saturday to climb off the bottom of the table.

Sacked by Aston Villa after losing 1-0 to Southampton on Nov. 5 with Che Adams getting the goal, Smith took over Norwich last Monday - and must have feared the worst when Adams scored against his new charges after just four minutes.

The lead didn't last as Teemu Pukki headed home from a tight angle to pull Norwich level three minutes later, but it was to prove the home side's only effort on goal in a first half that saw them under tremendous pressure.

Southampton created chance after chance, with Adams coming closest to regaining the lead for the visitors as the Canaries went into the break in disarray.

Smith sent on Joshua Sargent for Todd Cantwell after halftime and the switch had an immediate effect as Norwich were better able to hold on to the ball and get it into promising crossing positions.

Their reward came in the 79th minute when Hanley rose highest to head the winner, and though Theo Walcott had a great chance with a late header, Norwich were able to end a run of three straight Premier League defeats.

The win lifts the Canaries to 19th spot on eight points, two above Newcastle United, while Southampton sit in 13th place on 14 points.

(Reporting by Philip O'Connor; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us