Smith's lightning century rescues England after horror start against India

BIRMINGHAM, England :Jamie Smith smashed England's third-fastest test century to drag the hosts back from the brink against India after a nightmare start on day three of the second test had captain Ben Stokes fall for a first-ball duck at Edgbaston on Friday.

Resuming on their overnight score of 77-3, England slumped to 84-5 after losing Joe Root and Stokes in consecutive deliveries in the day's second over from Mohammed Siraj.

But Smith's blistering 80-ball hundred and Harry Brook's unbeaten 91 powered them to 249-5 at lunch.

The pair's unbeaten 165-run partnership off just 154 balls transformed England's fortunes as they trail India by 338 runs, with Smith reaching his second test century in the last over before the break with two boundaries off Ravindra Jadeja.

Siraj delivered the early hammer blows, dismissing Root for 22 when he flicked the ball down the leg side, only to direct it into the safe hands of Rishabh Pant.

On the very next ball, Stokes made a feeble attempt to nudge a short delivery but edged the ball to the Indian keeper.

His golden duck meant three of England's top six were dismissed without scoring, following Ben Duckett and Ollie Pope's ducks off consecutive deliveries from Akash Deep late on day two.

But Brook and Smith quickly seized control, with England accelerating to over five runs per over as both batters brought up their half-centuries.

While Brook looked to anchor the innings, Smith survived the hat-trick delivery and then scored at over a run a ball to reach his milestone in style in a pure display of counter-attacking cricket.

They particularly targeted India's third seamer Prasidh Krishna, who conceded 23 runs in one over, while Smith welcomed Washington Sundar into the attack with two consecutive boundaries through extra cover.