Smylie holds off major winner Smith to claim Australian PGA title

Local professional Elvis Smylie held off former British Open champion Cameron Smith down the back nine to win the Australian PGA Championship at Royal Queensland Golf Club in Brisbane on Sunday.

The 22-year-old Queenslander carded a four-under-par 67 to finish on 14-under for the tournament, which was reduced to 54 holes after heavy rain washed out play on Friday.

Australian Smith posted a final round of 69 to finish two shots back on 12-under, with compatriots Marc Leishman (69) and Anthony Quayle (63) a shot further back.

"It's a dream come true," said Smylie after his first win on the DP World Tour. "I won't forget this day playing with Cam and (Marc Leishman).

"They're guys I've looked up to since I was a kid and to be in their presence and to have the chance to compete against them for a title, I've learned so much. I'm so grateful and so honoured right now."

Smylie made a strong start on Sunday, opening with back-to-back birdies to move onto 12-under, but it was at the sixth where he took command, extending his advantage over Smith to two shots with a birdie while the three-times winner bogeyed the same hole.

Smylie reached the turn having picked up four shots while Smith picked up only one after four birdies and three bogeys to fall three behind the leader.

Smylie drained a 30-foot putt to save par at the 12th and managed to hold firm despite a growing waywardness off the tee.

Smith chipped in at the 17th to reduce Smylie's lead to two shots and ramp up the pressure going down the last but his challenge ended when both players' tee shots landed in the same greenside bunker.

Smith failed to hole his shot from the sand after Smylie had dropped his attempt to within several feet.

"My short game was great, I definitely saved myself in that department," said Smylie. "I was pretty average off the tee but golf is a game of imperfection and today was a sign of that."