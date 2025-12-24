SNOC chief's SEA Games criticism draws mixed reactions from football and athletics fraternities
Singapore National Olympic Council chief Mark Chay had criticised the Young Lions’ attitude and said athletics should “come to the party” when it comes to medals.
SINGAPORE: The Singapore National Olympic Council (SNOC) chief Mark Chay’s criticism about the performance of the country’s football and athletics teams at the 2025 SEA Games has drawn a mixed reaction from members of both sporting communities.
At a press conference on Saturday (Dec 20) at the conclusion of the Games, Mr Chay called into question the Young Lions’ attitudes and performance after they failed to make it past the group stage for the sixth consecutive time.
He also said the athletics needs to “come to the party” when it comes to the medal hunt.
While many of those who spoke to CNA agreed with his views, some felt he had been unfair in his critique.
YOUNG LIONS’ FIGHT AND ATTITUDE
Mr Chay had said that the Young Lions were "outmuscled, outpaced and outlasted" in their 1-3 loss to Timor-Leste, adding that these were not things that have to do with “talent or skill”.
He added that the team’s attitude was something that the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) needs to look at.
"The athletes just walked off the field, didn't even acknowledge the crowd," he said. "I understand disappointment, but they need to really look at sportsmanship, really look at attitude and respect of the sport, as well as the people who went there to support them."
Some online commentators said they agreed with Mr Chay, who "says it as it is", while one other said it was "harsh criticism".
Former Singapore Premier League (SPL) head coach and commentator Khidir Khamis felt that Mr Chay’s comments about the team’s attitude were “uncalled for”.
He said that based on what he knew, the players found time to respond to fans after the game.
“As somebody who is on the outside but also knows a lot of things that are happening on the inside, I can safely say that these players are giving their best, and they have been training tremendously in terms of putting in effort,” he said.
He added that the coaches have also been putting in “a lot of effort” to improve the team.
But others felt that the general attitude of the football team could be looked into.
Sports broadcaster and former professional footballer Rhysh Roshan Rai, 40, said he agreed with Mr Chay’s comment about the team’s efforts, fight, fitness levels and attitude. These aspects are “basic”, he added.
“If there are issues with that, then we must also ask why that is the case. Have we failed our young players? They are a product of our system, so we should all take some blame for the state of the game,” he added.
Former national defender R Sasikumar said he understood why the Young Lions were taken to task by Mr Chay. Singapore had led 1-0, before Timor-Leste came back with three goals.
“After all, Timor-Leste doesn't have the resources like we do and the way our team prepared for the Games. We have to finish off the game, so I can understand why the character, the attitude, is being called to question,” he said.
Singapore also lost 0-3 to host nation Thailand at the Games.
CNA has contacted FAS for comment. The association is set to hold a post-Games press conference on Friday.
SYSTEMIC PROBLEM
SNOC’s Mr Chay said that the key to making change or progress is “acceptance and awareness” that there was a problem.
"I haven't heard anything from FAS or the athletes that there is a problem. I think that is a systemic problem,” he added.
But the sporting chief said there were no regrets in sending the team to the Games, after the Young Lions were initially left out of the provisional list before making a successful appeal.
Mr Sasikumar agreed with Mr Chay’s assessment.
“Fast forward, we are here again with the same thing. So this pattern that repeats, so in my opinion, is that it's not about one performance, one match. It's a systemic issue that I've been saying for years that needs to be relooked.”
Former coach Mr Khamis said that Mr Chay’s comments about performance were justified.
“Performance-wise, we were really far off in terms of the level of competition. I don't think we deserve any wins, and whatever we are at this point in time is basically the situation that we have to face,” he said.
Mr Rai said SNOC should perhaps have stuck to the original plan not to send the Young Lions to the SEA Games, as the team did not initially meet the criteria for selection.
The team had appealed successfully after playing two closed-door friendlies, with a win and a draw.
He added that not attending would have sent a message that teams that do not meet the criteria and standards do not get the privilege of representing the nation.
“What we are seeing now is a product of years of neglect or mismanagement when it comes to the development of the game,” he said.
Local football blogger Ko Po Hui said the results during the warm-up period leading to the Games were not impressive enough to suggest the team was ready.
The Young Lions had lost all three of their AFC Under-23 Asian Cup qualifying group games. Between September and October, they also lost all five matches in the Singapore Premier League (SPL).
“It showed that the majority of the current Young Lions core are not ready to step up and fill the void when called upon for the senior national team. This is a worrying sign, given that many in the senior squad are ageing.”
Moving forward, more time could be spent with the younger age group to develop the players and to give them a better platform to train, said Mr Khamis.
“Hopefully they blossom and grow into a much better footballer, so that we can take our level higher and compete at the ASEAN level at least first.”
“COME TO THE PARTY”
At the press conference, Mr Chay said that athletics need to “come to the party”, noting the three golds in athletics compared with the 19 in swimming.
He said: "I think a lot of work has to be done there if we really want to chase medals, if we really want to consistently be top three in Southeast Asia, and if we want to have a strong home game showing because we know what the events are.
"We need to chase those events, and we need to get our athletes in athletics up to par with the rest of the region."
Mr Chay noted that athletics is a sport at every major Games, and Singapore "needs to have more athletes at the world-class level".
At this year’s Games, Shanti Pereira retained her titles in the 200m and 100m events, while Calvin Quek won Singapore’s first 400m hurdles SEA Games gold since 1965.
Singapore Athletics president Lien Choong Luen told CNA on Tuesday night that he had met Mr Chay and SportSG on Tuesday morning to discuss their next steps.
He said Mr Chay was “not technically wrong”, but athletics is “structurally quite different” from swimming, especially in Singapore’s context.
For one, athletics is a “late-developing” sport, he said, giving the example of Quek, who won gold at 29.
“I think this aspect of late-developing means that there is a lot more commitment, a lot more faith, a lot more belief, a lot more investment,” he said.
He added that athletics has many different disciplines that require “specialised coaching, facilities and equipment”.
Singapore Athletics is working on “bridging support” for young athletes. The 2029 SEA Games in Singapore is his “open call” to coaches and athletes, Mr Lien said.
“For those that are in, stay in, and for those that are knocking on the door, please, we will support you. We will walk with you to 2029 and beyond,” he said.
He added that they have a “good pipeline” and the priority is to focus on fundraising so that they can support a greater number of athletes.
Among those who took issue with Mr Chay’s comments was marathoner Soh Rui Yong.
He said Singapore was sending “a bunch of full-time students, software engineers, teachers, government employees, and corporate workers” to the Games.
While highlighting several Singaporean athletes, he said they had to compete against several full-time professional athletes who are sponsored, such as Thailand’s Puripol Boonson and Kieran Tuntivate, as well as Indonesia’s Robi Syianturi.
“Singapore has the resources to fund a proper high-performance athletics program if this country wants to, but those resources don’t seem to be flowing into the sport. Till then, don’t expect to win many gold medals bringing knives to a gun fight,” he wrote.
Soh, who finished seventh in the men’s 10,000m, said athletics is not a “rich man’s sport” and that competition is “deeper and comes fast and furious from more sources and directions”.
“Fixating on medal count to me is not a holistic way of measuring success at the Games,” he added.
Former national sprinter UK Shyam felt Mr Chay’s comments were “actually reasonable and based on facts”.
“I think he was saying that there is room for improvement and we can capture a higher proportion of the medals,” he added.
“If we do the math, it is logical and reasonable. To say that we can afford to do better is not a bad thing. Our fraternity shouldn’t take it the wrong way.”
He added that people should not be using Thai sprinter Puripol as an example to justify full-time funding, given that he is a “once in 50 years kind of talent” and a “global phenomenon”.
At 19, Puripol became the first Southeast Asian man to break the 10s barrier in the 100m.
“Funding has to be inevitably tied to the comparative level of performance and potential in relation to regional and global standards,” said Mr Shyam.
“Resources are always limited … and funding needs to be calibrated according to comparative standing in the region.”
Mr Lien wrote on Facebook that he “appreciates” Mr Chay’s challenge, taking it as recognition that Singapore Athletics had reached a level where more can be asked for it in terms of medal performance.
Singapore Athletics vice-president Marinda Teo, who was also at the meeting with SportSG and SNOC on Tuesday morning, said they were encouraged by the “strong alignment and shared commitment to move forward together”.
She said that SNOC and SportSG have pledged support in athlete selection pathways and would work with Singapore Athletics to source funding.
“This marks an important step in building a more sustainable and competitive future for Singapore Athletics,” she said.
Mr Lien said that he was “very proud” of the athletics team’s performance. The contingent won three golds, three silvers and three bronzes.
“Bettering ourselves is all that we can ask for,” he said.
“If other people improve at the velocity that is faster than ours … there's nothing I can do to control that. But we can only surpass ourselves.”
CNA has contacted Mr Chay for comment on the reactions to his remarks.