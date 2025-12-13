SNOC requests for SEA Games Federation to address technical issues that occurred during athletics finals

BANGKOK: The Singapore National Olympic Council (SNOC) has requested for the South East Asian Games Federation (SEAGF) to address technical issues reported during the evening session of the athletics finals on Friday (Dec 12).

In a letter from SNOC secretary-general Mark Chay to the SEAGF seen by CNA, Mr Chay expressed "deep concern" regarding "reported failure of the timing system".

CNA understands the issue could possibly affect national records set by Singapore track athletes on Friday.

This resulted in the “inability to account for results” for statistical purposes such as records, qualification to major events, and world rankings, added Mr Chay, and is a matter of "grave concern".

"While we acknowledge the assurance that the correct placing of athletes was ensured, the inability to validate the timing results undermines the integrity of the competition and the efforts of the athletes who have trained tirelessly for this moment," he said.

"This incident not only affects the credibility of the competition but also raises questions about the preparedness and reliability of the appointed timing company."

As a result, SNOC has requested an official statement addressing the issues, said the letter.

"This statement should provide clarity on the situation, outline the steps being taken to rectify the issue, and reaffirm the Federation’s commitment to ensuring fair and accurate competition standards," said Mr Chay.

In addition, Mr Chay called on SEAGF to provide "clear guidance" to the National Olympic Committees on how this incident will impact the athletes, particularly in relation to qualification for major events, record recognition, and world rankings.

"SEAGF must ensure that the responsible timing company is held accountable for this failure and that immediate measures are taken to resolve the issue for the remaining sessions," he added.

"Additionally, we urge SEAGF to review and strengthen its protocols for technical systems to prevent such incidents in future editions of the Games."

Mr Chay added that it is imperative that such technical failures are addressed with "utmost urgency" to prevent further disruptions to the remaining sessions and to "uphold the standards" expected of the SEA Games.

"The SEA Games is a platform that celebrates the spirit of sportsmanship and excellence, and it is crucial that we uphold the integrity and credibility of this prestigious event," he said.

"We trust that SEAGF will take swift and decisive action to address this matter and provide the necessary assurances to all participating NOCs."

CNA has contacted SNOC and SEAGF for comment.