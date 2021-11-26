Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Snooker: Murphy should get another job and play for fun, says O'Sullivan
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Snooker: Murphy should get another job and play for fun, says O'Sullivan

Snooker: Murphy should get another job and play for fun, says O'Sullivan
FILE PHOTO: Snooker - BetVictor Welsh Open Final - Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff, Wales - 21/2/16 Ronnie O'Sullivan in action during the final Mandatory Credit: Action Images / Rebecca Naden Livepic
Snooker: Murphy should get another job and play for fun, says O'Sullivan
FILE PHOTO: Snooker - Dafabet Masters - Alexandra Palace - 10/1/16. Shaun Murphy in action during the first round. Mandatory Credit: Action Images / Peter Cziborra Livepic
26 Nov 2021 03:34PM (Updated: 26 Nov 2021 03:31PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Six-times world champion Ronnie O'Sullivan said Shaun Murphy should look for another job outside snooker and play the sport for fun after the 39-year-old railed against amateurs being allowed to play in professional tournaments.

Murphy suffered a shock first-round exit to Chinese amateur Si Jiahui at the UK championship on Tuesday and said he felt "hard done by" https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/murphy-vents-fury-amateurs-after-first-round-loss-teenager-2021-11-24 after the 6-5 loss to the 19-year-old.

Former world champions Mark Selby and Mark Williams backed Murphy's stance but O'Sullivan did not agree with the comments.

"They better start looking for a job if they don't like it," O'Sullivan said.

"I drew a line under it a long time ago. I can change what I do, that's what I'm saying to Murphy - go and get a job, do something else, play snooker for fun because you're going to have loads more of that.

"Five or six years ago I made a real conscious effort to play for fun and just enjoy it ... If I had to play it as my living, I'd be like Shaun Murphy - in bits. You'll never hear me talk like that because it's a hobby, but when it means something to you then it can hurt."

O'Sullivan, gunning for his eighth UK championship title, beat amateur Michael White 6-3 to reach the second round.

(Reporting by Hritika Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us