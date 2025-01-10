Snooker-O'Sullivan pulls out of Masters on medical grounds

LONDON : Record eight-times Masters champion Ronnie O'Sullivan has withdrawn from this year's tournament on medical grounds, organisers said on Friday.

Englishman O'Sullivan, 49, had been set to face fellow great John Higgins in a blockbuster first-round clash at the 16-player invitational tournament staged at Alexandra Palace.

He has been replaced in the draw by Australia's two-times Masters champion Neil Robertson who is ranked 17th in the world and just missed qualifying for the prestigious tournament.

O'Sullivan, who has won seven world titles during a glittering career, first won the Masters in 1995, aged 19 and claimed his eighth title there last year.

At last year's tournament he criticised the iconic Alexandra Palace as a snooker venue, saying it was cold and dirty and gave him the "heebie-jeebies".