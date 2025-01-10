Logo
Sport

Snooker-O'Sullivan pulls out of Masters on medical grounds
Snooker-O'Sullivan pulls out of Masters on medical grounds

FILE PHOTO: Snooker - World Snooker Championship - The Crucible Theatre, Sheffield, Britain - April 29, 2024 England's Ronnie O'Sullivan during a press conference after winning his second round match against Wales' Ryan Day Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers/File Photo

10 Jan 2025 08:28PM
LONDON : Record eight-times Masters champion Ronnie O'Sullivan has withdrawn from this year's tournament on medical grounds, organisers said on Friday.

Englishman O'Sullivan, 49, had been set to face fellow great John Higgins in a blockbuster first-round clash at the 16-player invitational tournament staged at Alexandra Palace.

He has been replaced in the draw by Australia's two-times Masters champion Neil Robertson who is ranked 17th in the world and just missed qualifying for the prestigious tournament.

O'Sullivan, who has won seven world titles during a glittering career, first won the Masters in 1995, aged 19 and claimed his eighth title there last year.

At last year's tournament he criticised the iconic Alexandra Palace as a snooker venue, saying it was cold and dirty and gave him the "heebie-jeebies".

Source: Reuters

