Snooker-'Theatre of dreams': China's Zhao wins UK Championship
Snooker-'Theatre of dreams': China's Zhao wins UK Championship

FILE PHOTO: Snooker - Betway UK Championship - York Barbican - 26/11/15 Zhao Xintong during his First Round Match Mandatory Credit: Action Images / Craig Brough Livepic

06 Dec 2021 12:14PM (Updated: 06 Dec 2021 12:09PM)
China's Zhao Xintong defeated Luca Brecel 10-5 to win snooker's UK Championship in York on Sunday.

The 24-year-old, who was competing in his first career final, took a 5-3 lead in the first session before converting his advantage in the evening session.

"It was the biggest match for me and it was my first time, so I tried my best because it was Luca," Zhao told the BBC https://www.bbc.com/sport/snooker/59540759.

"The UK Championship is a snooker theatre of dreams."

Zhao's victory sees him move up to ninth place in the world rankings, making him eligible to compete at the invitational Masters tournament in London.

(Reporting by Aadi Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Source: Reuters

