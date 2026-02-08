Logo
Snowboard-Ledecka's bid for third gold ends in quarter-finals
Milano Cortina 2026 Olympics - Snowboard - Women's Parallel Giant Slalom Quarterfinals - Livigno Snow Park, Livigno, Italy - February 08, 2026. Ester Ledecka of Czech Republic in action during her quarterfinal against Sabine Payer of Austria in the Women's Parallel Giant Slalom REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Milano Cortina 2026 Olympics - Snowboard - Women's Parallel Giant Slalom Quarterfinals - Livigno Snow Park, Livigno, Italy - February 08, 2026. Sabine Payer of Austria and Ester Ledecka of Czech Republic in action during the Women's Parallel Giant Slalom Quarterfinals REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Milano Cortina 2026 Olympics - Snowboard - Women's Parallel Giant Slalom Quarterfinals - Livigno Snow Park, Livigno, Italy - February 08, 2026. Sabine Payer of Austria and Ester Ledecka of Czech Republic in action during the Women's Parallel Giant Slalom Quarterfinals REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
08 Feb 2026 09:17PM
LIVIGNO, Italy, Feb 8 : Two-times Olympic gold medallist Ester Ledecka of the Czech Republic was knocked out of the women's parallel giant slalom in the quarter-finals of the snowboarding competition on Sunday at the Milano Cortina Games.

Ledecka finished 0.06 seconds behind Sabine Payer of Austria at the Livigno Snow Park in northern Italy. 

The 30-year-old was the first female to win gold in two different Winter Olympic sports at Pyeongchang 2018 when she prevailed in both the snowboarding parallel giant slalom and the skiing Super-G.

The versatile athlete was forced to choose between the two in Milan due to a scheduling clash, opting for snowboarding over the downhill races.

Source: Reuters
