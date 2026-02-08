Snowboard-Ledecka's bid for third gold ends in quarter-finals

LIVIGNO, Italy, Feb 8 : Two-times Olympic gold medallist Ester Ledecka of the Czech Republic was knocked out of the women's parallel giant slalom in the quarter-finals of the snowboarding competition on Sunday at the Milano Cortina Games.

Ledecka finished 0.06 seconds behind Sabine Payer of Austria at the Livigno Snow Park in northern Italy.

The 30-year-old was the first female to win gold in two different Winter Olympic sports at Pyeongchang 2018 when she prevailed in both the snowboarding parallel giant slalom and the skiing Super-G.

The versatile athlete was forced to choose between the two in Milan due to a scheduling clash, opting for snowboarding over the downhill races.