Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Recent Searches

Trending Topics

Winter Olympics Omicron COVID-19 China Ukraine Wellness Malaysia In Focus climate change
Logo

Sport

Snowboarding-Australian Brockhoff crashes, taken off course on stretcher
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Logo

Recent Searches

Trending Topics

Winter Olympics Omicron COVID-19 China Ukraine Wellness Malaysia In Focus climate change

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Snowboarding-Australian Brockhoff crashes, taken off course on stretcher

Snowboarding-Australian Brockhoff crashes, taken off course on stretcher

2022 Beijing Olympics - Snowboard - Mixed Team Snowboard Cross Quarterfinals - Genting Snow Park, Zhangjiakou, China - February 12, 2022. Belle Brockhoff of Australia is pulled away on a stretcher to receive medical attention after falling during her run. REUTERS/Mike Blake

12 Feb 2022 10:38AM (Updated: 12 Feb 2022 11:02AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

ZHANGJIAKOU, China :Australia's Belle Brockhoff was taken off the snowboard cross course by stretcher on Saturday after she fell during the mixed team quarter-final at the Beijing Games.

The Australian Olympic Committee said on Twitter Brockhoff was being treated on the course after an "awkward fall."

Asked whether the boarder was badly hurt, one of the staff members from the Australian team said she was okay as the athlete was seen being put into an ambulance on a stretcher.

A member of the rescue team told Reuters the Australian athlete was conscious.

Brockhoff fell as she was chasing American Lindsey Jacobellis in the quarter-final after their boards clipped each other.

The event resumed after a brief delay.

Heavy snow began to fall in Zhangjiakou ahead of Saturday's final, covering the course with a layer of powdery snow. Air temperatures fell to -11 degree Celsius (12.2°F) and visibility was lower than normal.

(Reporting by Winni Zhou and Mari SaitoEditing by Peter Rutherford & Shri Navaratnam)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us