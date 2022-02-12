Snowboarding-Australian Brockhoff returns to athletes' village after crash

ZHANGJIAKOU, China :Snowboarder Belle Brockhoff was returning to the athletes' village after receiving clear scans, the Australian Olympic Committee said on Saturday, following a fall during the mixed team snowboard cross quarter-final at the Beijing Games.

The Australian Olympic Committee said Brockhoff's CT and MRI scans had come back all clear after she was taken to a hospital as a precautionary measure.

Brockhoff fell as she was chasing American Lindsey Jacobellis in the quarter-final after their boards clipped each other. Brockhoff was taken off the course in a stretcher and later transported to hospital.

Heavy snow began to fall in Zhangjiakou ahead of Saturday's final, covering the course with a layer of powdery snow. Air temperatures fell to minus 11 degrees Celsius (12.2 degrees Fahrenheit) and visibility was lower than normal.

