Snowboarding-Austria's Haemmerle wins men's snowboard cross gold
Snowboarding-Austria's Haemmerle wins men's snowboard cross gold

2022 Beijing Olympics - Snowboard - Men's Snowboard Cross Big Final - Genting Snow Park, Zhangjiakou, China - February 10, 2022. Gold medallist Alessandro Haemmerle of Austria celebrates during the flower ceremony. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
2022 Beijing Olympics - Snowboard - Men's Snowboard Cross Big Final - Genting Snow Park, Zhangjiakou, China - February 10, 2022. Gold medallist Alessandro Haemmerle of Austria reacts after his win. REUTERS/Mike Blake
2022 Beijing Olympics - Snowboard - Men's Snowboard Cross Big Final - Genting Snow Park, Zhangjiakou, China - February 10, 2022. Alessandro Haemmerle of Austria, Eliot Grondin of Canada, Julian Lueftner of Austria and Omar Visintin of Italy in action. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
2022 Beijing Olympics - Snowboard - Men's Snowboard Cross Big Final - Genting Snow Park, Zhangjiakou, China - February 10, 2022. Gold medallist Alessandro Haemmerle of Austria, Silver medallist Eliot Grondin of Canada and Bronze medallist Omar Visintin of Italy celebrates during the flower ceremony. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
10 Feb 2022 03:46PM (Updated: 10 Feb 2022 03:46PM)
ZHANGJIAKOU, China : Austria's Alessandro Haemmerle won gold at the men's snowboard cross final on Thursday at the Beijing Games, narrowly finishing ahead of Canadian Eliot Grondin in a neck-and-neck final race.

Haemmerle came in seventh at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games, while Grondin came in 36th.

Omar Visintin of Italy lost the early lead in the men's final on Thursday and settled for the bronze medal.

The Olympic snowboard cross course at the Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou runs for a distance of 1,310 metres and includes sharp turns, drops and jumps.

The sport is known to be unpredictable and dangerous, with favoured riders often crashing out unexpectedly and colliding with each other, causing injuries and delays.

(Reporting by Mari Saito; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

Source: Reuters

