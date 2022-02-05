Logo
Snowboarding: Baumgartner 'so prepared' to compete in fourth Games
FILE PHOTO: Snowboarding - Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics - FIS Snowboard Cross World Cup - Genting Snow Park, Zhangjiakou, China - November 28, 2021 Austria's Alessandro Haemmerle in action during the men's Snowboard Cross with Nick Baumgartner of the U.S. and Italy's Omar Visintin REUTERS/Tingshu Wang/File Photo

05 Feb 2022 06:58PM (Updated: 05 Feb 2022 07:28PM)
ZHANGJIAKOU, China: US snowboarding veteran Nick Baumgartner said he felt "so prepared" to compete in Beijing, his fourth Olympic Games.

Baumgartner said he was confident about the upcoming event though racing would be "tight" given the jump was a lot smaller and the course flatter than at Pyeongchang in 2018.

He finished fourth in the snowboard cross at the Pyeongchang Winter Games.

"I definitely looked and prepared for this Olympics a lot different than I did at any other one," said the 40-year-old, the oldest member of the US snowboard team.

"At all the other Olympics, I showed no sign of ending my career any time soon ... I made sacrifices, did all things I could and trained harder than I ever had. I feel so prepared coming into this game," he said..

The men's snowboard cross event kicks off on Feb 10.

Catch the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 LIVE with nine dedicated channels on meWATCH. Sign in now at www.mewatch.sg/Beijing2022 and get into the action with Mediacorp, Singapore’s Olympics Network. Or catch highlights on Mediacorp Entertainment on YouTube.

Source: Reuters/ga

