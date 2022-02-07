Logo
Snowboarding-Canada's Parrot soars to slopestyle gold, silver for China's Su
2022 Beijing Olympics - Snowboard - Men's SBD Slopestyle Final Run 1 - Genting Snow Park, Zhangjiakou, China - February 7, 2022. Max Parrot of Canada celebrates after winning. REUTERS/Mike Blake
2022 Beijing Olympics - Snowboard - Men's SBD Slopestyle Final Run 1 - Genting Snow Park, Zhangjiakou, China - February 7, 2022. Su Yiming of China, Max Parrot of Canada and Mark McMorris of Canada pose for pictures on the podium. REUTERS/Mike Blake
2022 Beijing Olympics - Snowboard - Men's SBD Slopestyle Final Run 3 - Genting Snow Park, Zhangjiakou, China - February 7, 2022. Max Parrot of Canada in action. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
2022 Beijing Olympics - Snowboard - Men's SBD Slopestyle Final Run 1 - Genting Snow Park, Zhangjiakou, China - February 7, 2022. Max Parrot of Canada in action. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
2022 Beijing Olympics - Snowboard - Men's SBD Slopestyle Final Run 1 - Genting Snow Park, Zhangjiakou, China - February 7, 2022. Su Yiming of China, Max Parrot of Canada and Mark McMorris of Canada celebrate their respective podium finish after their run, REUTERS/Mike Blake
07 Feb 2022 01:55PM (Updated: 07 Feb 2022 02:02PM)
ZHANGJIAKOU, China :Max Parrot of Canada won gold in the men's snowboarding slopestyle event at the Beijing Olympics on Monday, carving out a smooth line with massive jumps off the Great Wall-inspired course, with Chinese teen sensation Su Yiming taking silver.

Every rider in the final had three cracks at the course, with the medals decided by the best score of the three.

Parrot's second run of 90.96 was enough to hold off home favourite Su (88.70) and fellow Canadian Mark McMorris (88.53), who finished third.

It was sunny and comparatively mild at the Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou on Monday afternoon, with temperatures hovering around -11 degrees Celsius (12.2°F) at the start of the final.

Fans danced to Chinese rap with Bing Dwen Dwen, the popular Beijing Olympics mascot, in the nearly-full stands.

Supporters in red beanies carrying a large Chinese flag roared in excitement and hugged each other whenever 17-year-old Su landed a jump.

(Reporting by Mari Saito and Winni Zhou; Editing by Ken Ferris/Peter Rutherford)

Source: Reuters

