Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Snowboarding-Chinese fans express frustration over Su's first round
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Snowboarding-Chinese fans express frustration over Su's first round

Snowboarding-Chinese fans express frustration over Su's first round
2022 Beijing Olympics - Snowboard - Men's SBD Slopestyle Final Run 1 - Genting Snow Park, Zhangjiakou, China - Feb 7, 2022. Su Yiming of China celebrates after winning silver. (Photo: Reuters/Mike Blake)
Snowboarding-Chinese fans express frustration over Su's first round
2022 Beijing Olympics - Snowboard - Men's SBD Slopestyle Final Run 2 - Genting Snow Park, Zhangjiakou, China - Feb 7, 2022. Su Yiming of China in action. (Photo: Reuters/Lisi Niesner)
Snowboarding-Chinese fans express frustration over Su's first round
2022 Beijing Olympics - Snowboard - Men's SBD Slopestyle Final Run 2 - Genting Snow Park, Zhangjiakou, China - Feb 7, 2022. Supporters cheering for Su Yiming of China during the event. (Photo: Reuters/Marko Djurica)
Snowboarding-Chinese fans express frustration over Su's first round
2022 Beijing Olympics - Snowboard - Men's SBD Slopestyle Final Run 2 - Genting Snow Park, Zhangjiakou, China - Feb 7, 2022. Su Yiming of China reacts after his run. (Photo: Reuters/Marko Djurica)
Snowboarding-Chinese fans express frustration over Su's first round
2022 Beijing Olympics - Snowboard - Men's SBD Slopestyle Final Run 2 - Genting Snow Park, Zhangjiakou, China - Feb 7, 2022. Su Yiming of China in action. (Photo: Reuters/Marko Djurica)
07 Feb 2022 01:39PM (Updated: 07 Feb 2022 01:39PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

ZHANGJIAKOU, China : A flood of angry and frustrated comments flooded Chinese social media after the local favourite, snowboarder Su Yiming, finished his first run at the men's slopestyle final on Monday with what they saw as an unexpectedly low score.

Moments after Su's first run, hundreds of Chinese netizens posted on the country's Twitter-like platform Weibo to say their star boarder was robbed of a higher score after his "perfect" performance.

"It's such a smooth ride. Why didn't Su get an 80 plus? I don't understand," said one of the top comments after the 17-year-old scored 78.38 points and placed fourth after the first round of the final. Veteran Redmond Gerard of the United States was in first place after the first round.

"I am speechless. It was just a perfect run," exclaimed another user.

Meanwhile, hundreds of posts cheered on the local boarder, with Su's name and "Go Su Yiming!" appearing at the top of Weibo's trending topics on Sunday ahead of the third and final round.

(Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us