Snowboarding-Gasser wins Big Air gold, Sadowski-Synnott takes silver
2022 Beijing Olympics - Snowboard - Women's Snowboard Big Air Final - Big Air Shougang, Beijing, China - February 15, 2022. Gold medallist Anna Gasser of Austria celebrates with silver medallist, Zoi Sadowski Synnott of New Zealand and bronze medallist, Murase Kokomo of Japan on the podium during the flower ceremony. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
2022 Beijing Olympics - Snowboard - Women's Snowboard Big Air Final - Run 3 - Big Air Shougang, Beijing, China - February 15, 2022. Anna Gasser of Austria in action. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
2022 Beijing Olympics - Snowboard - Women's Snowboard Big Air Final - Run 2 - Big Air Shougang, Beijing, China - February 15, 2022. Anna Gasser of Austria in action. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
2022 Beijing Olympics - Snowboard - Women's Snowboard Big Air Final - Run 3 - Big Air Shougang, Beijing, China - February 15, 2022. Zoi Sadowski Synnott of New Zealand in action. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
2022 Beijing Olympics - Snowboard - Women's Snowboard Big Air Final - Run 2 - Big Air Shougang, Beijing, China - February 15, 2022. Murase Kokomo of Japan in action. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
15 Feb 2022 10:52AM (Updated: 15 Feb 2022 11:08AM)
BEIJING :Austrian snowboarder Anna Gasser won Big Air gold at the Beijing Olympics on Tuesday.

New Zealand's Zoi Sadowski-Synnott won silver while Kokomo Murase of Japan took bronze.

The 30-year-old Gasser, who took gold in the inaugural Big Air competition in 2018 at Pyeongchang, launched a perfect cab double cork 1260 in her last run, which gave her 95.50, the single best score in the competition.

She scored a combined 185.50 from her two best runs.

Sadowski-Synnott had a combined total of 177.00 while Murase, in her first Olympics, had 171.50.

(Reporting by Krystal Hu and Muyu Xu in Beijing; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Source: Reuters

