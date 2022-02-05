Snowboarding: Sadowski-Synnott eases into finals, Murase makes confident debut

ZHANGJIAKOU, China: New Zealand's Zoi Sadowski-Synnott cruised into the finals of the women's snowboard slopestyle qualifiers at the Beijing Olympics on Saturday (Feb 5), putting down a smooth run in blustery weather, while Kokomo Murase of Japan made a confident debut.

In a clean ride over a course designed with Great Wall motifs, Sadowski-Synnott earned a best score of 86.75 after she successfully landed the backside 900 off the final jump.

"I was pretty stoked on that one, to put it down all the tricks together," said the 20-year-old who is among the favourites.

However, Sadowski-Synnott is leaving some tricks up her sleeve for the finals, which will be held on Sunday.

"I have got a bit more in the tank for tomorrow," she said.

Murase, who was too young to compete at Pyeongchang 2018, advanced in second place.

At the X Games in Oslo, Murase, now 17, became the youngest snowboarder to win at the event, capturing the Big Air title.

Reigning twice gold medallist Jamie Anderson of the United States was also among the 12 athletes to advance to the finals but the 31-year-old was unhappy with her run.