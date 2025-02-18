Snowstorm delays Messi's Inter Miami Champions Cup debut

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami Champions Cup match against Sporting Kansas City has been postponed due to adverse weather conditions, including heavy snowfall, the North American soccer body CONCACAF said on Monday.

The match, originally scheduled for Tuesday, would have been Javier Mascherano's team debut in the continental competition, but will now be played on Wednesday.

The United States National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for the region, which includes parts of east-central and northeastern Kansas and central and west-central Missouri.

"The decision to postpone the match at Children's Mercy Park was made with the safety of the players and fans as a priority and in consultation with the two clubs involved and local authorities," CONCACAF said in a statement.

The sports governing body added that the postponement was also prompted by the possibility of snow accumulating on the pitch.

The return leg is scheduled for February 25 at Miami's Chase Stadium, with the winners advancing to face Jamaica's Cavalier in the round of 16.

The Champions Cup, formerly known as the Champions League, is an annual international club competition organised by CONCACAF as its premier continental tournament for clubs from North America, Central America and the Caribbean.