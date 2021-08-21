Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Soccer-Andreas Pereira joins Flamengo on season-long loan
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Soccer-Andreas Pereira joins Flamengo on season-long loan

Soccer-Andreas Pereira joins Flamengo on season-long loan

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Pre Season Friendly - Manchester United v Brentford - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - July 28, 2021 Manchester United's Andreas Pereira celebrates scoring their second goal with Anthony Elanga Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith

21 Aug 2021 10:24AM (Updated: 21 Aug 2021 10:23AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Flamengo on Friday signed attacking midfielder Andreas Pereira on loan from Manchester United on Friday, boosting the in-form Rio de Janeiro club as they seek to win a second Copa Libertadores in three years.

“With so much competition for places at Old Trafford, particularly in the forward positions, the decision was taken for Andreas to join Flamengo this season,” Manchester United said in a statement.

The 25-year-old was born in Belgium to Brazilian parents and has played once for the Brazilian national side, in a 2018 friendly against El Salvador.

He struggled to make an impact in Manchester and has spent time out on loan at Granada and Valencia in Spain as well as at Italian side Lazio.

He joins a club that has won 11 of its last 12 games and are in the semi-finals of the Libertadores, South America's equivalent of the Champions League.

(Reporting by Andrew Downie; editing by Jane Wardell)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us