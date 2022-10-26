Soccer-Argentina's Newell's Old Boys appoint Heinze as coach

(Reuters) - Argentine side Newell's Old Boys named former defender and Argentina international Gabriel Heinze as their new coach on Tuesday.

Heinze, 44, replaced Adrian Coria who had been acting as interim manager since Javier Sanguinetti resigned in August, after just nine months in charge.

"Club Atletico Newell's Old Boys inform that Gabriel Heinze is the new coach of our first team," the club said on Twitter, without giving details on the contract length.

As a player, Heinze enjoyed spells with Paris St Germain, Manchester United and Real Madrid, winning Premier League (2006-07) and LaLiga (2007-08) titles, among others. He started (1996) and ended his senior career (2014) at Newell's.

Heinze was capped 72 times by Argentina with whom he won a gold medal at the 2004 Athens Olympics. He was called up for the 2006 and 2010 World Cups.

He started his coaching career in 2015 at Argentine top-flight side Godoy Cruz. The last team he coached was Major Soccer League (MLS) side Atlanta United.