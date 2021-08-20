Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Soccer-Arsenal move gives precocious Odegaard platform to shine
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Soccer-Arsenal move gives precocious Odegaard platform to shine

Soccer-Arsenal move gives precocious Odegaard platform to shine

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Arsenal v Brighton & Hove Albion - Emirates Stadium, London, Britain - May 23, 2021 Arsenal's Martin Odegaard shakes hands with manager Mikel Arteta as he is substituted off Pool via REUTERS/Alastair Grant

20 Aug 2021 04:24PM (Updated: 20 Aug 2021 04:22PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON : Martin Odegaard's short yet eventful career has been defined by high expectations and moderate achievements but after joining Arsenal on a permanent deal the Norwegian now has a stable platform from which he can finally live up to the hype.

The midfielder impressed on loan with Mikel Arteta's side in the latter half of last season and the Gunners have shown huge faith in his ability by signing him from Real Madrid for a reported 35 million euros (US$40.88 million).

Odegaard has been in the spotlight since he made his international debut aged 15.

Top clubs soon began circling and Real won the race to sign him from Norwegian side Stromsgodset in January 2015, a month after he had turned 16. He made his debut that May to become the club's youngest ever player.

Two years later he embarked on the first of several loan spells by joining Dutch top-flight side Heerenveen and then fellow Eredivisie side Vitesse Arnhem, but it was his 2019 loan at Real Sociedad when he really began to impress.

Odegaard's sensational season with the Basque side reminded everyone in Spain why Madrid had been so keen to snap him up as a teenager, and the Norwegian, then aged 20, looked to have finally found his level in a dynamic, attractive side.

"Sometimes it can be hard being Martin Odegaard. As I started so young, there were unrealistic expectations," he told ESPN in 2019, describing Sociedad as "the perfect project" for him.

He was Sociedad's standout performer in a flying start to the campaign as they challenged for the top four and then reached the Copa del Rey final, netting seven times and providing nine assists.

Highlights included scoring in a 2-0 win over Atletico Madrid and a 4-3 Copa del Rey triumph over Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Odegaard was recalled by Real before the start of the 2020/21 campaign, a year earlier than he or Sociedad had expected.

He was given several starting berths but failed to make an impression and Zinedine Zidane soon lost faith in him.

Odegaard had to go on loan again to get the minutes he needed to keep developing, and Arsenal and former Sociedad player Arteta were grateful recipients.

Odegaard made 20 appearances in all competitions and while he may have not set the world on fire, he finished strongly as Arsenal ended a terrible season on a high with five consecutive wins.

With a permanemnt deal in place, it is now up to him to realise his full potential.

(US$1 = 0.8562 euros)

(Reporting by Richard Martin; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us