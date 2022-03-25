Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Soccer - Arsenal's Saka leaves England camp due to COVID-19
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Soccer - Arsenal's Saka leaves England camp due to COVID-19

Soccer - Arsenal's Saka leaves England camp due to COVID-19

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - England Training - St George's Park, Burton upon Trent, Britain - March 22, 2022 England's Bukayo Saka during training Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine

25 Mar 2022 01:58AM (Updated: 25 Mar 2022 01:58AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Arsenal midfielder Bukayo Saka has tested positive for COVID-19 and has left the England training camp, the English FA said on Thursday.

Saka had been isolating from the rest of the squad at St George's Park since Wednesday and has now returned home, the FA added.

England will play friendlies against Switzerland on Saturday and Ivory Coast on Tuesday at Wembley Stadium, having qualified for the 2022 World Cup back in November.

"No further replacements are planned with a squad of 24 in place for the forthcoming fixtures," the FA said.

(Reporting by Anita Kobylinska in Gdansk; Editing by Toby Davis)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us