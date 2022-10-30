Logo
Soccer-Atalanta back in second place after 2-0 win over Empoli
Soccer Football - Serie A - Empoli v Atalanta - Stadio Carlo Castellani, Empoli, Italy - October 30, 2022 Atalanta's Ademola Lookman scores their second goal REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini
Soccer Football - Serie A - Empoli v Atalanta - Stadio Carlo Castellani, Empoli, Italy - October 30, 2022 Atalanta's Hans Hateboer celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini
30 Oct 2022 09:31PM (Updated: 30 Oct 2022 09:31PM)
(Reuters) - Atalanta regained second place in Serie A with goals from defender Hans Hateboer and Ademola Lookman giving them a 2-0 away win over Empoli on Sunday.

The visitors took the lead after 32 minutes when Hateboer reacted instinctively and knocked a loose ball into the net from inside the box.

Empoli had a chance to equalise shortly after, but Tyronne Ebuehi's shot after 34 minutes was blocked by Rafael Toloi with a well-timed slide.

Atalanta were awarded a penalty shortly before the end of the first half when Mattia Destro handled the ball, but keeper Guglielmo Vicario saved Teun Koopmeiners's kick with his legs.

Lookman nevertheless doubled the lead in the 59th minute with a well-placed shot inside the box that went past both defenders and keeper and into the lower left corner.

Gian Piero Gasperini's squad are in second place on 27 points, five behind leaders Napoli and one ahead of AC Milan, who play at Torino later on Sunday.

Source: Reuters

