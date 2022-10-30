Logo
Soccer-Atletico lose 3-2 at lowly Cadiz after Champions League exit
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Cadiz v Atletico Madrid - Estadio Nuevo Mirandilla, Cadiz, Spain - October 29, 2022 Cadiz's Theo Bongonda celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Cadiz v Atletico Madrid - Estadio Nuevo Mirandilla, Cadiz, Spain - October 29, 2022 Atletico Madrid's Angel Correa in action with Cadiz's Fali REUTERS/Jon Nazca
30 Oct 2022 12:49AM (Updated: 30 Oct 2022 12:49AM)
CADIZ, Spain : Atletico Madrid suffered a dramatic 3-2 defeat at relegation-threatened Cadiz in LaLiga on Saturday, three days after Diego Simeone's side were knocked out of the Champions League in the group stage.

Ruben Sobrino scored the winner for Cadiz in the final minute as Atletico suffered their third league defeat of the season to remain third on 23 points after 12 games, eight points behind leaders Real Madrid who have a game in hand.

Theo Bongonda put Cadiz ahead in the first minute and Alex Fernandez made it 2-0 in the 81st. Defender Luis Hernandez scored an own goal four minutes later before substitute Joao Felix made it 2-2 in the 89th minute.

Atletico, who bowed out of Europe's top-tier competition after a draw with Bayer Leverkusen, were shocked when Bongonda found the bottom corner in the opening minute with a left-footed shot from the box.

With Felix and Antoine Griezmann on the bench, Atletico's attack was led by Alvaro Morata and Angel Correa but Morata had to go off with an injury in the 10th minute, dealing a blow to the visitors who brought on Matheus Cunha.

Atletico looked better in the second half when Simeone brought on Felix and Griezmann, but Cadiz went 2-0 up when Hernandez finished off a team move in the 81st minute.

The home side's joy, though, was short-lived as Hernandez sent Felix's overhead kick into his own net before Portugal international Felix fired a shot from outside the box to make it 2-2.

Sobrino rescued Cadiz at death, firing a left-footed shot from close range as the home side moved up one spot to 18th on 10 points.

Source: Reuters

