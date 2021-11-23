Logo
Soccer: Bale, Hazard out of Real squad for Sheriff match
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - World Cup - UEFA Qualifiers - Group E - Wales v Belgium - Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff, Wales, Britain - November 16, 2021. Wales' Gareth Bale walks on the pitch before the match. Action Images via REUTERS/Matthew Childs
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Champions League - Group D - Real Madrid v Sheriff Tiraspol - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - September 28, 2021. Real Madrid's Eden Hazard. REUTERS/Juan Medina
23 Nov 2021 01:24PM (Updated: 23 Nov 2021 01:19PM)
Real Madrid forwards Eden Hazard and Gareth Bale have been left out of the squad for Wednesday's Champions League group match at Sheriff Tiraspol, the LaLiga club said.

Manager Carlo Ancelotti said on Saturday Hazard was suffering from gastroenteritis, while Bale picked up a knock last week while on international duty with Wales.

Both players missed Sunday's 4-1 league win at Granada, which moved them a point clear at the top.

Real named https://www.realmadrid.com/en/news/2021/11/22/real-madrid-squad-for-the-match-against-sheriff-tiraspol forwards Karim Benzema, Luka Jovic, Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo and Mariano Diaz in their 23-man travelling squad for the match against Moldovans Sheriff, who stunned Real 2-1 at Santiago Bernabeu in September.

Real top Group D on nine points after four matches, two points above Inter Milan with Sheriff a point further back.

(Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Source: Reuters

